Fulham transfer news: Cottagers sign Alex Iwobi late on transfer deadline day
Fulham have completed the signing of Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi in a deal which could reach £22m.
The 27-year-old Nigeria midfielder joined Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2019 and made 123 league appearances for the Toffees, scoring six times.
He has signed a five-year deal with Fulham as he links back up with his old Everton boss Marco Silva.
Iwobi said: "I'm buzzing, I just can't wait to get started."
The move went through despite Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha's move to Bayern Munich collapsing earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, Fulham have submitted a deal sheet in the hope of completing a loan deal for 26-year-old AC Milan and Senegal defender Fode Ballo-Toure.
