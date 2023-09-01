Last updated on .From the section Hull

James Furlong made his debut for Brighton in the EFL Cup last season

Hull City have signed Brighton & Hove Albion full-back James Furlong for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old ended last season on loan at Motherwell and made 16 appearances in the Scottish top flight.

He could make his debut for the Tigers in Saturday's trip to Leicester City.

"We're starting to gain a reputation as a club that want to develop young players, improve them and give them a chance," boss Liam Rosenior told the club website. external-link

