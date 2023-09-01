Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Owen Dodgson scored one goal in 18 league appearances for Rochdale in 2022-23

League One side Barnsley have signed Burnley defender Owen Dodgson on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old ended last season on loan at Rochdale and made 18 appearances in League Two.

He could make his Tykes debut in Saturday's trip to Cheltenham Town.

Chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad told the club's official website: external-link "He is a young player who will continue his development while providing competition within our squad."

