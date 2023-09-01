Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Odin Bailey played 22 games for Salford City last season

Stockport County have brought in midfielder Odin Bailey on loan from Salford City until January.

Bailey made 22 appearances last season as Salford finished seventh in League Two.

The former Birmingham City trainee, 23, has had successful previous loan spells with Forest Green Rovers and in Scotland with Livingston.

He is not eligible for Stockport's game with Crawley Town tomorrow.

