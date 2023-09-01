Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Martial Godo (right) made his only appearance for Fulham against Crawley Town in the EFL Cup in August 2022

Wigan Athletic have signed Fulham winger Martial Godo on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to play in the Premier League, has played once for the Cottagers in the EFL Cup.

He signed a new contract with Fulham earlier this month but will spend the rest of the season at the DW Stadium.

Godo is the 10th signing that Wigan have made in this transfer window following their relegation from the Championship.

