European Football transfers: PSG agree £76.4m deal with Eintracht for Randal Kolo Muani
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt for £64.2m (75m euros) plus £12.2m (15m euros) in add-ons.
The France striker refused to train for the Bundesliga club in an attempt to force through the move to PSG.
Muani, 24, will only join PSG if the Ligue 1 club can sell Hugo Ekitike to Crystal Palace so they meet Financial Fair Play regulations.
Inter Milan have signed midfielder Davy Klaassen on a free transfer from Ajax.
The Dutch international, 30, has signed a two-year contract with the Serie A club and leaves Ajax after making 317 appearances in two spells.
"I am a complete player who can help the team, both in the offensive and defensive phases. I am here because I want to win many trophies," he said.
AC Milan have signed Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 25, from Fiorentina on a free transfer.
- Former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll moves to Ligue 2 side Amiens
- International spending record broken as clubs hit new high
- Saudi Pro League 'not a threat' and 'similar to China'
Jovic, who joined Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt for £51.3m (63m euros) in 2019, has signed a one-year deal with the Rossoneri.
Union Berlin have the completed the signing of Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus on a free transfer.
The 36-year-old defender, who made 502 appearances for the Turin club across two stints, has signed a one-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit.
Atalanta's Colombian forward Duvan Zapata, 32, has joined Torino on an initial season-long loan with the option to buy.