Last updated on .From the section European Football

Randal Kolo Muani has won nine caps for France and played in their World Cup final defeat by Argentina, scoring in the penalty shoot-out which they lost 4-2.

Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt for £64.2m (75m euros) plus £12.2m (15m euros) in add-ons.

The France striker refused to train for the Bundesliga club in an attempt to force through the move to PSG.

Muani, 24, will only join PSG if the Ligue 1 club can sell Hugo Ekitike to Crystal Palace so they meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

Inter Milan have signed midfielder Davy Klaassen on a free transfer from Ajax.

The Dutch international, 30, has signed a two-year contract with the Serie A club and leaves Ajax after making 317 appearances in two spells.

"I am a complete player who can help the team, both in the offensive and defensive phases. I am here because I want to win many trophies," he said.

AC Milan have signed Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 25, from Fiorentina on a free transfer.

Jovic, who joined Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt for £51.3m (63m euros) in 2019, has signed a one-year deal with the Rossoneri.

Union Berlin have the completed the signing of Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus on a free transfer.

The 36-year-old defender, who made 502 appearances for the Turin club across two stints, has signed a one-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

Atalanta's Colombian forward Duvan Zapata, 32, has joined Torino on an initial season-long loan with the option to buy.