Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nicolas Dominguez joins Forest on a permanent deal, with Remo Freuler going the other way on loan

Nottingham Forest have signed Bologna captain Nicolas Dominguez on a five-year deal after taking Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares on loan.

In a deadline-day shake-up, Forest's Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler joined Bologna on loan with an option to buy.

Argentina midfielder Dominguez, 25, said of his move: "It feels amazing to join a club with so much history."

Portuguese Tavares, 23, joined Arsenal from Benfica in an £8m deal in 2021 but now heads to the City Ground.

He spent last season on loan at Marseille, scoring six goals in 31 Ligue 1 games as OM finished third in the table.

"Forest is an historic club which won two European Cups and to be part of it makes me really happy," said Tavares.

"I'm really happy to stay in the Premier League as it's the best league in the world and I'm thankful to Forest for giving me that opportunity."

Tavares has 16 caps for the Portugal Under-21 team

Tavares and Dominguez become Forest's seventh and eighth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, Ola Aina, Andrey Santos, Gonzalo Montiel and Murillo.

Dominguez, who has played 11 times for Argentina, spent three and a half years playing in Serie A for Bologna after moving from Velez Sarsfield.

He said: "I watched the game Forest played against Sheffield United [a 2-1 win on August 18]. I saw the fans in the stadium and it attracted me. I'm over the moon."

As Dominguez comes in, Freuler heads in the opposite direction to Bologna after a year in the Premier League. He joined Forest from Atalanta in August 2022 and returns to Serie A perhaps sooner than intended.

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was having a medical at the City Ground on Friday and looked set to complete a permanent move.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, with Forest expected to secure the deal, despite interest from Fulham.