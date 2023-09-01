Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Fankaty Dabo featured 31 times for Coventry last season, including in the Championship play-off final against Luton Town as the Sky Blues were beaten on penalties

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed former Coventry City full-back Fankaty Dabo.

The 27-year-old made 131 appearances for the Sky Blues over the course of a four-year spell before leaving the Championship club earlier this summer.

He came through Chelsea's youth ranks and had stints on loan at Swindon Town, Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam during his time with the Blues.

Forest Green have not disclosed the length of his contract.

