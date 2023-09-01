Fankaty Dabo: Forest Green sign former Coventry City full-back
From the section Forest Green
League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed former Coventry City full-back Fankaty Dabo.
The 27-year-old made 131 appearances for the Sky Blues over the course of a four-year spell before leaving the Championship club earlier this summer.
He came through Chelsea's youth ranks and had stints on loan at Swindon Town, Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam during his time with the Blues.
Forest Green have not disclosed the length of his contract.
