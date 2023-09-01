Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji spent 11 games on loan with Accrington in League One last season

Cheltenham have brought in two promising youngsters from higher division sides on loan deals.

The League One Robins have signed 20-year-old Arsenal forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji and Birmingham right back Josh Williams, also 20.

Butler-Oyedeji has twice been on the bench for Arsenal's first-team and finished last season on loan at Accrington.

Williams has made six starts for the Blues in the Championship.

Butler-Oyedeji - who joins on a season-long deal - scored four goals for the Gunners under-21s in the EFL Trophy last season and was an unused substitute in both the Premier League and FA Cup.

He told the club website: external-link "I am looking forward to the challenge. I was with Accrington last season - coming from Arsenal it was a big culture shock, but one that I think every player needs.

"I'm fast with an eye for goal and like to make things happen so hopefully I can do that for Cheltenham."

Williams' loan is only until January as Cheltenham went into the market after an injury to loan signing from Fulham, Luciano D'Auria-Henry.

They have also loaned Oli Hammond from Nottingham Forest, Owen Bevan from Bournemouth, and Brighton's Cameron Peupion.

Williams told the club website external-link : "I'm an attacking full back. Hopefully I can create some goals and maybe score some goals as well."

