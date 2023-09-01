Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Alex Bangura began his professional career at Feyenoord but failed to make a first-team appearance

Middlesbrough have signed Sierra Leone international Alex Bangura from Dutch side SC Cambuur on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who can play anywhere down the left side, has scored five goals in 113 games for the second-tier side, and has Eredivisie experience.

Bangura began his career with Rotterdam giants Feyenoord but failed to make a first-team appearance at the De Kuyp.

"He's a really exciting signing. He's a left-back and he's captained his team," boss Michael Carrick said. external-link

"He's a good character with a great personality and he won't have any problem fitting into the group."

Neither Cambuur or Boro have revealed the details of the transfer fee involved.

"Alex has made fantastic progress in recent years and was ready for this next step," Cambuur technical director Etienne Reijnen said. external-link

"As SC Cambuur, we are a club where - as a young talent - are given opportunities and tools to develop further and this transfer shows what is possible."

