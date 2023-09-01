Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Mason Burstow scored six goals in 23 games for Charlton, who he remained on loan with after his Chelsea move in 2022

Chelsea have loaned striker Mason Burstow to Championship side Sunderland for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old forward joined the Blues from Charlton in February 2022, and made his Premier League debut in August against West Ham.

He featured in three games this season, including a first Blues start in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

"It's a huge club with a great head coach [Tony Mowbray] and big expectations," Burstow said.

"I'm here to bring goals to the team and keep supporters on the edge of their seats. I can't wait to walk out at the Stadium of Light for the first time after the international break."

Former Welling player Burstow will not be registered in time for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against Southampton.

