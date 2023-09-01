Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Charlie Lakin has not played this season but made 10 League Two appearances while on loan at Doncaster in the second half of last season

League Two side AFC Wimbledon have signed Stockport County midfielder Connor Evans and Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan.

Former Birmingham City youngster Lakin, 24, joins until January while Evans, 26, has agreed a season-long stay.

Last season Evans scored three goals in 30 outings for Stockport and also spent time on loan at Notts County after joining the Hatters from Torquay.

Lakin has played 36 times for Burton since his move from the Blues in 2021.

The Dons, who are fifth in the table and travel to Newport County on Saturday, have made 12 signings this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.