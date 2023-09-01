Last updated on .From the section Football

Andy Carroll played in Reading's first two games in League One this season

Former England striker Andy Carroll has joined French Ligue 2 side Amiens on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old completed the move after triggering a release clause in his contract with League One side Reading.

Carroll scored two goals in nine England appearances between 2010 and 2012 and played in the Premier League for Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham.

He will wear the number 99 shirt for Amiens.

Carroll's £35m move from Newcastle to Liverpool in January 2011 made him the most expensive British footballer at the time, after he was signed to replace Fernando Torres.

He featured in three games for England at Euro 2012 - scoring the opening goal in a 3-2 win over Sweden.