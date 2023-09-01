Man Utd transfer news: Sergio Reguilon signs and Sofyan Amrabat deal close
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have signed Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan and have also agreed a loan deal with Fiorentina for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.
United signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.3m earlier on Friday.
More to follow.
