Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kerry Beattie scored twice in the victory over Lisburn on Friday night

Glentoran extended their lead at the Women's Premiership summit by beating Lisburn Ladies 5-0 on Friday night while Crusaders edged Larne 1-0.

Jess Foy and Kerry Beattie bagged doubles while Emily Wilson also netted for the Glens at Bluebell Stadium.

Crusaders moved up to third as Amy McGivern's second-goal goal secured three points at Inver Park.

Friday's other game between between Mid Ulster and Linfield Women was abandoned because of an "unfortunate injury".

The injury was sustained by a Mid Ulster player early in the match.

Wilson opened the scoring for Glentoran with a scrappy finish after 30 minutes before Foy's thumping strike from distance flew into the top corner.

Foy doubled her tally for the evening early in the second half with an overhead kick, with leading scorer Beattie then registering a 53rd minute volley and a fifth from the spot.