From the section Premier League

Tottenham have agreed a fee in excess of £45m to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day.

Manager Ange Postecoglou made Johnson a key target to bolster his attack before the end of the window.

Now Wales international Johnson is set to become Spurs' ninth summer signing.

Forest academy graduate Johnson has scored 29 times and registered 12 assists across his 108 senior appearances.

Postecoglou's Spurs side have taken seven points from their opening three Premier League games.

Johnson's arrival would help to fill the void left after record scorer Harry Kane departed to join Bayern Munich last month.