Dean Bouzanis began his career on the books at Liverpool

Sutton United have signed goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis from Reading and winger Dion Pereira from Luton on loan deals.

Bouzanis, 32, has moved to South London until January while 24-year-old Pereria has joined for the rest of the season.

Bouzanis previously played for Sutton for two seasons from 2020 and helped them win the National League and reach the EFL Trophy final the next season.

Pereira has made one Championship appearance and played twice in the EFL Cup for Luton.

He has also had loan spells at Yeovil and Bradford.

