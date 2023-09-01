Europa Conference League draw: Aberdeen face Eintracht Frankfurt, HJK & PAOK
Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen
Aberdeen face Eintracht Frankfurt, HJK Helsinki and Hearts' conquerors PAOK in Europa Conference League Group G.
The Dons enter the competition at the group stage after losing their Europa League play-off to BK Hacken.
The Pittodrie side finished third in last season's Scottish Premiership and return to European group action for the first time since 2007.
Games take place on 21 September, 5 and 26 October, 9 and 30 November and 14 December.
More to follow.
- Visit our Aberdeen page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Aberdeen news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Aberdeen is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Aberdeen - go straight to all the best content