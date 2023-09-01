Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen face Eintracht Frankfurt, HJK Helsinki and Hearts' conquerors PAOK in Europa Conference League Group G.

The Dons enter the competition at the group stage after losing their Europa League play-off to BK Hacken.

The Pittodrie side finished third in last season's Scottish Premiership and return to European group action for the first time since 2007.

Games take place on 21 September, 5 and 26 October, 9 and 30 November and 14 December.

