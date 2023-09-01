Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Ryan Longman has played in a number of positions for Hull City

Millwall have taken their summer signings tally to eight with loan deals for Allan Campbell and Ryan Longman.

Scotland midfielder Campbell, 25, was part of Luton's promotion-winning squad last season.

Versatile 22-year-old forward Longman has joined the Lions on loan from Hull, with both players on season-long deals.

Campbell started at Motherwell but joined Luton in 2021, making 78 appearances in two years for the Hatters.

Surrey-born Longman is a former Brighton youth player who moved to Wimbledon on loan and then Hull, where he made 37 appearances last season.

Both are available for the South London side's Championship trip to Birmingham on Saturday, as they look for a third win of the campaign.

Millwall director of football operations and recruitment Alex Aldridge said: "Ryan is a player we know really well having tried to sign him previously, so we are very pleased to add him to our squad.

"He gives us another option in forward, wide and wing-back areas - on both sides of the pitch - and the ability to score and create goals from different positions. His work ethic and the intensity with which he trains and plays will really suit our culture.

"With George Evans departing us, the opportunity to recruit Allan to strengthen our midfield options was one that we didn't want to pass up given his excellent performances last season and the type of character we know he is."

Meanwhile, Andreas Voglsammer's Millwall contract has been cancelled by mutual consent, with the striker joining German second division side Hannover.

The 31-year-old scored three goals in 45 appearances for the Lions.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.