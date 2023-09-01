Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

German striker Semir Telalovic was promoted to Borussia Monchengladbach's senior squad in January

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have signed German striker Semir Telalovic from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 23-year-old joins on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, with the option to extend his stay at Ewood Park for another 12 months beyond June 2026.

"Semir still has huge potential to develop," Rovers' director of football Gregg Broughton told the club website external-link .

"He will bring great pace, finishing ability and directness to our forward options."

Telalovic joined Bundesliga club Monchengladbach in January 2022, scoring 22 goals in 49 games for their under-23 side before being promoted to the club's senior squad and making three substitute appearances in the German top flight earlier this year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.