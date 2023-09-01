Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Chisom Afoka the FA Youth Cup with Aston Villa in 2021

Bradford City have signed 19-year-old winger Chisom Afoka on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.

Afoka is yet to make a senior appearance, having begun his career with West Brom before joining Villa in 2020.

"I am a winger who likes to take people on and try and create - whether that is with my passing or one-v-one ability," Afoka told the Bradford City website. external-link

Bradford have begun their League Two campaign with two wins from five matches and play Mansfield on Saturday.

