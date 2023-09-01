Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Most of Kyle Edwards' appearances for Ipswich have come off the bench

Oxford United have signed Ipswich winger Kyle Edwards on loan for the rest of the season.

The U's have begun the season with four wins from five which has taken them to the top of League One and believe Edwards will strengthen their squad.

The 25-year-old began his career at West Bromwich Albion and joined Ipswich on a free transfer in 2021.

Edwards scored three goals in 30 appearances for the Tractor Boys last season.

"He is one of those players you are always wary of. He is very quick and very direct, and that stretches the game," Oxford manager Liam Manning said. external-link

"Like Greg Leigh, who joined last week, he knows how to win promotion from this division and we believe we have made another really important signing.

"Having made a strong start to the season we now need to carry that on, starting on Saturday at home to Port Vale."

