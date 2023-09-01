Close menu

James Norris: Tranmere Rovers sign Liverpool defender on loan

James Norris in action for Liverpool's youth side
James Norris has been a regular for Liverpool youth sides

League Two side Tranmere Rovers have signed Liverpool left-back James Norris on a season-long loan.

The England Under-19 international, 20, who can also play in midfield, made his senior debut for the Reds in 2019.

Manager Ian Dawes said: "I've known James for a long time from when I worked at Liverpool with the younger age groups.

"He suits the mentality, he works hard, he competes, he runs, he's tenacious, always all in."

Norris added: "This is the first club I came to. This is where I signed my first football contract when I was eight or nine, and then moved on to Liverpool so it's come back around and I'm back at Tranmere."

