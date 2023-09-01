Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Iwobi has scored six league goals in four years at Everton.

Fulham have agreed a fee with Everton to sign midfielder Alex Iwobi.

The Nigerian, 27, will now travel to London for a medical with a view to completing the move before the transfer deadline at 23:00 BST.

Iwobi has played in two of Everton's three Premier League games this season, with the Toffees yet to pick up a single point and sitting bottom of the table.

Injury kept him out of Saturday's home defeat to Wolves.

He joined the club from Arsenal in the summer of 2019 and has made 123 league appearances, scoring six times.