Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ismaila Soro (right) helped Arouca finish fifth in the Portuguese top flight

Celtic hope to confirm the signing of Paulo Bernardo on loan from Benfica after selling fellow midfielder Ismaila Soro to Beitar Jerusalem.

Portugal Under-21 cap Bernardo has played 14 times for Benfica but ended last season on loan to Primeira Liga rivals Pacos de Ferreira.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to confirm soon the arrival of "a young player...with potential".

But he does not anticipate "many more" signings on transfer deadline day.

"He comes in with the opportunity to see him and give us more strength in depth in that midfield area and we will see how he develops," Rodgers said of Bernardo.

Having joined Pacos de Ferreira in January, Bernardo went on to play 13 times as they were relegated after finishing second bottom of his country's top flight.

Meanwhile, Beitar have announced that they have signed Soro from Celtic for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with an option of another season with the club who finished eighth last season in Israel's top flight.

Soro played 43 times for Celtic, more than half of them as a substitute, since being signed from Israeli club Bnei Yehuda in 2020, but has not played for the first-team since February 2022.

He spent last season on loan to Arouca in the Portuguese top flight and was a regular starter in Portugal, playing 30 times as they finished fifth last season.

Greek club Aris thought they had secured his signing, but Beitar say he chose them over other offers "due to the connection with the heads of the club and of course with the coach, Yossi Aboksis".