Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53m

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes
Nunes joined Wolves for a club-record £38m from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City have completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53m.

The deal includes a 10% sell-on clause for Wolves from any profit City make on the 25-year-old in future.

The Portugal international, who has 11 caps for his country, has signed a five-year contract with City.

"I'm so happy to be joining Manchester City, the champions of Europe and a club I've admired for a long time," said Nunes.

"The opportunity to work under [City manager] Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I simply couldn't turn down.

"I learned so much during my season at Wolves and I'm excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me. I'm really excited to get going, meet the fans and hopefully be a part of plenty more success at City."

'It wasn't necessary the stance Matheus took'

City had a previous bid for Nunes rejected, with Wolves holding out for a fee closer to their asking price of over £60m.

Nunes had been absent from training for the Molineux club recently after making it clear he wanted to join Guardiola's side.

"I was disappointed with how it ended, it wasn't necessary the stance Matheus took, but we ended with a good resolution for everyone," said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"Matheus is a hugely talented player who would admit that last season he didn't hit the heights he expected, but it was a tough season for the team, so maybe he wasn't allowed to do that."

Wolves signed Nunes on a five-year contract last summer, paying a club-record £38m to Sporting Lisbon.

He was a key figure during the second half of last season as Wolves successfully avoided relegation, finishing 13th in the table.

Comments

Join the conversation

167 comments

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 10:41

    Poor example of how to conduct yourself, shows the true character of the man, good riddance, nice profit, make sure any transfer funds are used wisely

    • Reply posted by JPR, today at 11:20

      JPR replied:
      As a City fan I'm ashamed we've bought this player given his attitude. I used to love top level football but nowadays it's just a money train, utterly bereft of morality.

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 10:54

    I hope he gets on well with Kalvin Phillips, as I feel they’ll be spending a lot of time together.

    • Reply posted by Cod Peace, today at 11:10

      Cod Peace replied:
      Never plays but Southgate's first choice. What a joke!

  • Comment posted by jay9683, today at 10:42

    53 million. To sit out on the bench most games. Wow.

    • Reply posted by Silvappaxer, today at 10:45

      Silvappaxer replied:
      Nah you’re confusing City with Chelsea. Squad isn’t as deep as some think. He will get game time.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 10:38

    Very welcome. Let's all go on strike when we want to force an issue through. Spoilt boy, and a better atmosphere in the Wolves dressing room. City, welcome to him. He'll only be a bit part player and will hang around for he's medals as long as he can.

    • Reply posted by Andy Steen, today at 11:21

      Andy Steen replied:
      So train drivers are all spoilt boys!

  • Comment posted by branded, today at 10:35

    really don'y understand why city have spent more to swap such a great British talent in Palmer with this guy.

    • Reply posted by zuf, today at 10:39

      zuf replied:
      Different positions? Nunes is a press-resistant ball carrier, which is a prized commodity in today's game. He definitely offers something different for City, even if he flattered to deceive during his time at Wolves.

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 10:40

    It rarely ends well when you sign a player that was on strike at the time.

    • Reply posted by Andy Steen, today at 11:19

      Andy Steen replied:
      Mahrez? Van Dyke.?

  • Comment posted by Maradona Magic, today at 10:36

    £53m transfers aren’t even exciting anymore. Shame

  • Comment posted by WeymouthWolf, today at 10:46

    So looking forward to playing City at home. I’m sure he’ll get the welcome he deserves.

    • Reply posted by BillyMeredith, today at 11:09

      BillyMeredith replied:
      He won’t necessarily be playing

  • Comment posted by Time to get off, today at 10:51

    So they sell a class player in Palmer and buy a known trouble maker

    • Reply posted by David, today at 10:57

      David replied:
      Palmer is average at best.

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 10:39

    How Pep does it all on such a tight budget I don't know.

    Watch petrol prices rise next week.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 10:42

    This is not "breaking news". This is yesterday's news.

  • Comment posted by Ham Tylers Special Ammo, today at 10:46

    Everyone wants a bigger wage packet and a better lifestyle even us nobodies but the way he conducted his business and attitude spoils any kind of relationship he might have had with Wolves fans. Take a look at Neves and a bit further back Bully on how to wrap things up at a club. Good luck but good riddance in equal measure

    • Reply posted by thats alright, today at 10:49

      thats alright replied:
      Do you think he cares? He was there 1 season, hardly "legend" status. It's a no brainer.

  • Comment posted by wolf in wolfs clothing, today at 10:39

    nunes nickname gonna be splinters after sitting on the bench at the disused running track city play at

  • Comment posted by overpaid overrated, today at 10:38

    Mercenary

    • Reply posted by Paul S, today at 10:40

      Paul S replied:
      They all are £££££££££

  • Comment posted by HP92, today at 10:33

    Breaking?

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 10:43

      HertfordPaul replied:
      Absolutely! For three days now, this has been breaking my resolve to continue watching football!

  • Comment posted by i porter, today at 11:11

    Looking forward to 30th September when I'm sure we will give him a great reception at the Molineux. 🤣🤣.Wolves ay we

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 10:36

    I guess Wolves financial issues mean they have to sell in order to try and bring in a few players. Hopefully they can get a forward in, I'm sure GON will do a decent job for them.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 10:55

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      You missed the bit where the player went on strike then? Wolves had no intention to sell but their hand was rather forced. Great statement about him being rubbish last season though.

  • Comment posted by NoAgenda, today at 10:41

    These managers are just like kids in a sweet shop. I know we have high inflation but these players are well over valued. Makes deal for Kane look cheap at half the price! Why sale Palmer, surely a much better long term prospect!

    • Reply posted by esteban, today at 10:46

      esteban replied:
      Loan was better option

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:40

    I thought Man City had already signed him. Signing him twice would be a win win for Wolves. Not even Chelsea could pull off that trick

  • Comment posted by Weybournewanderer, today at 10:59

    All fans want is for the players in their team to give their all and actually want to represent their club. Naïve, perhaps, but Nunes never wanted to play for Wolves and obviously the chance to play for an elite team was too good to turn down. How he went about that, and the disrespect he showed Wolves, has left a bitter taste though. I would like to wish him all the best, but I honestly can't.

