Nunes joined Wolves for a club-record £38m from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City have completed the signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53m.

The deal includes a 10% sell-on clause for Wolves from any profit City make on the 25-year-old in future.

The Portugal international, who has 11 caps for his country, has signed a five-year contract with City.

"I'm so happy to be joining Manchester City, the champions of Europe and a club I've admired for a long time," said Nunes.

"The opportunity to work under [City manager] Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I simply couldn't turn down.

"I learned so much during my season at Wolves and I'm excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me. I'm really excited to get going, meet the fans and hopefully be a part of plenty more success at City."

'It wasn't necessary the stance Matheus took'

City had a previous bid for Nunes rejected, with Wolves holding out for a fee closer to their asking price of over £60m.

Nunes had been absent from training for the Molineux club recently after making it clear he wanted to join Guardiola's side.

"I was disappointed with how it ended, it wasn't necessary the stance Matheus took, but we ended with a good resolution for everyone," said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"Matheus is a hugely talented player who would admit that last season he didn't hit the heights he expected, but it was a tough season for the team, so maybe he wasn't allowed to do that."

Wolves signed Nunes on a five-year contract last summer, paying a club-record £38m to Sporting Lisbon.

He was a key figure during the second half of last season as Wolves successfully avoided relegation, finishing 13th in the table.