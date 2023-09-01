Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Tennai Watson can play left-back, right-back or as a wing-back

League One Charlton Athletic have signed former MK Dons defender Tennai Watson on a two-year-deal.

The 26-year-old made 30 appearances for the Dons in the third tier last season before opting to leave the club following their relegation.

"Charlton are a big club with an ambition that aligns with mine," Watson told the club website. external-link

"The main thing is to get playing, try and impact the team in a positive way and achieve something this season."

Watson, who came through Reading academy and has had loan spells with AFC Wimbledon and Coventry City, becomes the Addicks eighth summer signing.

The club say his versatility as a defender brings strength to their squad.

"Tennai is a young defender with all the attributes we are looking for in a full-back," technical director Andy Scott added.

"He is athletic, technically sound, defends well and enjoys getting into forward areas."

