Nuno Tavares: Nottingham Forest sign Portuguese full-back on loan from Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nuno Tavares in action for the Portugal Under-21s
Tavares has 16 caps for Portugal Under-21s.

Nottingham Forest have signed Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares from Arsenal on a season-long, including future options.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners from Benfica in an £8m deal in 2021 and has made 28 appearances for the club.

He spent last season on loan at Marseille, scoring six goals in 31 Ligue 1 games.

"Forest is an historic club which won two European Cups and to be part of it makes me really happy," said Tavares.

"I'm really happy to stay in the Premier League as it's the best league in the world and I'm thankful to Forest for giving me that opportunity."

Portugal Under-21 international Tavares played 28 games for Arsenal during his first season at Emirates Stadium, before joining Marseille and helping the club to a third-placed finish last term.

"We are pleased to welcome Nuno to the club today," said Forest chief football officer Ross Wilson.

"I know how determined he is to do well here and our staff are all looking forward to working with him."

Tavares becomes Forest's seventh signing of the summer following the arrivals of Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, Ola Aina, Andrey Santos, Gonzalo Montiel and Murillo.

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is having a medical at the City Ground and is set to complete a permanent move.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and Forest are expected to secure the deal, despite interest from Fulham.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by boneyuk, today at 11:32

    I wish him all the best, but we must hope he never comes back.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 11:31

    He had some bad games but I think he's a good player. Regained some confidence in Lique1. Hopefully he'll help keep Forest uo and forge his way back into the Arsenal team.

  • Comment posted by I always require moderation, today at 11:30

    Never heard of him… who?

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 11:13

    Squad number 205

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 11:12

    Are they just in a tug o war with Chelsea to see who can have the biggest squad?

  • Comment posted by Hotford, today at 11:12

    Funnily enough, I think Arteta lost faith in Tavares when Forest beat Arsenal in the FA Cup. He was run ragged and looked lost. Hopefully Cooper can work his magic on him and unleash his potential.

    • Reply posted by aboomerang, today at 11:26

      aboomerang replied:
      Arteta ruins a lot of our players and shuts them out of the squad, hope it works out better for Tavares at Forest.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 11:11

    So much for FFP , Forest , Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City all spending as if money grows on trees 🌳

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 11:15

      Just__Facts replied:
      1bn Chelsea under new owner.

  • Comment posted by BlindXavi, today at 11:11

    Scientists believe that by 2030, 20% of the World will have played for Forest

    • Reply posted by Helloagain, today at 11:18

      Helloagain replied:
      I heard that by 2250 every person on earth will be descended from a Forest player.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 11:10

    Highbury must be missing a angel

  • Comment posted by frog, today at 11:07

    Tavares were a great band back in the 70’s disco scene.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:06

    Signing on loan, smart move. Has potential and costing £1m for the year, with option to buy. If it doesn't work out no commitment.

    Good business from Forest

    • Reply posted by Lupa, today at 11:11

      Lupa replied:
      Yeah agreed, not fussed about him leaving and can't imagine it's moved too much of the wage bill. Seems decent enough and reckon forest have got a good player for there, at least going forward.
      Think Forest have a done well out of arsenal this market, we'll have Johnson please....

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 11:05

    forest?...they're going down

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 10:58

    Brave move. He can't defend really at all and he's evidently a bit mental. That said, going forward he's arguably as good as anyone in the position. He's going to either be a massive hit or a massive miss, but personally I'd fancy Steve Cooper to get a bit out of him.

  • Comment posted by eeknowsit, today at 10:51

    He’s ok

    • Reply posted by cricketsi, today at 10:58

      cricketsi replied:
      As long as you don't need him to defend too much. Can be a great wildcard contributing to the attack.

