Leeds defender Cody Drameh has left the club on loan for the third consecutive season

Birmingham City have signed Leeds United's England Under-21 defender Cody Drameh on a season-long loan.

The Blues have made the right-back their 12th signing of the summer as they seek to extend their unbeaten start to the Championship season.

Drameh spent the second half of last season on loan at Luton, helping the Hatters go up to the Premier League.

A product of the Fulham youth system, Drameh joined Leeds in 2021 and has also spent time on loan at Cardiff.