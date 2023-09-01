Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

James Hill (left) spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts

Blackburn have signed Bournemouth's England Under-21 international defender James Hill on a season-long loan.

The Fleetwood youth product, 21, made his Premier League debut for the Cherries against West Ham this season.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts, playing 17 times.

Rovers football director Gregg Broughton said: "James has all the attributes we look for - a strong one-v-one defender, aerially dominant and comfortable in possession.

"We have worked hard to secure James' services ahead of many other Championship clubs and as a Lancastrian, we know he will find the transition to Blackburn Rovers straightforward."

Bournemouth paid £1.6m for Hill to sign him from Fleetwood in January 2022.