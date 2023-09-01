Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Brandon Fleming is Shrewsbury's 13th signing during the summer transfer window

Shrewsbury Town have signed Hull City's Brandon Fleming on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old wing-back is available to be involved in boss Matt Taylor's squad for Saturday's trip to Carlisle.

Fleming, who has made 45 appearances for the Tigers, has had three loan spells away from the Championship club - at non-league Gainsborough Trinity, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United.

Fleming will help cover for Jordan Shipley, who has been ruled out for three months with a knee injury.

Shipley was injured in last week's 1-0 win at Fleetwood.

Head coach Matt Taylor said: external-link "The recruitment strategy has changed due to injuries in the squad so we're really pleased to sign a player of Brandon's experience.

"He's an attack-minded left wing-back with experience of both the Championship and League One."