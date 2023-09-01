Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Sparta Prague and Rangers played each other twice in 2021

Rangers will face Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol in Europa League Group C.

Michael Beale's side, seeded in pot one, enter the competition at the group stage after losing their Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven.

The Ibrox side reached the Europa League final in 2022.

Fixtures take place on Thursdays with group games on 21 September, 5 and 26 October, 9 and 30 November and 14 December.

Who are Rangers' opponents?

Rangers will meet Spain's Real Betis and Cypriots Aris Limassol for the first time.

Former Manchester City and West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini led Seville club Betis to sixth in La Liga last season.

Czech champions Sparta won and lost against Rangers at the group stage of the competitions two years ago. Sparta lost their Champions League play-off against Dinamo Zagreb.

Aris also dropped into the Europa League, having lost in the Champions League third qualifying round to Rakow Czestochowa. The Cypriot champions beat Slovan Bratislava on aggregate in the Europa League play-off round.