Evans signed a short-term deal in July to play in Manchester United's pre-season matches

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has re-joined Manchester United eight years after leaving Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the club to provide defensive cover for Erik ten Hag.

Evans was a free agent after leaving Leicester City and had been training and playing with United in pre-season.

He won three Premier League titles and the Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson during his first stint at the club before joining West Brom in 2015.

"I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home," said Evans, who made 198 appearances during his first spell at Old Trafford.

"This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15-years-old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.

"I've really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I'm looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club."

After leaving relegated Leicester City after the expiry of his contract, Evans had been training with Manchester United and was offered a short-term contract to feature in pre-season matches.

Evans will provide Ten Hag with defensive cover for Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and the injured Raphael Varane.

He is set to captain Northern Ireland in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan despite his lack of minutes since leaving Leicester.

Evans becomes United's third deadline day signing after the arrivals of Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and Spanish full-back Sergio Reguilon, while the club have also agreed a deal with Fiorentina for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.