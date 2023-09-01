Lewis Macari: Stoke City defender joins Notts County on loan until January
League Two side Notts County have signed defender Lewis Macari on loan from Stoke City until January.
The 21-year-old Potters youth product helped League of Ireland side Dundalk qualify for the Europa Conference League during a loan spell last season.
County's board said they had moved for Macari because of Geraldo Bajrami's season-ending knee injury.
"Although he spent most of his time at Dundalk as a full-back, he is more than comfortable at centre-back," they said.
"He possesses all the attributes we look for in someone who can play on the right of a back three."
Macari told Notts County's website: "I'm very happy to get it done - especially on deadline day. I'm buzzing to be here and can't wait to start playing in front of the fans."
The Scot's sole appearance for Stoke came as a substitute in the FA Cup last season.
