Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Lewis Macari (left) made his Stoke debut as a late substitute in their 3-0 FA Cup win at Hartlepool last season

League Two side Notts County have signed defender Lewis Macari on loan from Stoke City until January.

The 21-year-old Potters youth product helped League of Ireland side Dundalk qualify for the Europa Conference League during a loan spell last season.

County's board said they had moved for Macari because of Geraldo Bajrami's season-ending knee injury.

"Although he spent most of his time at Dundalk as a full-back, he is more than comfortable at centre-back," they said.

"He possesses all the attributes we look for in someone who can play on the right of a back three."

Macari told Notts County's website external-link : "I'm very happy to get it done - especially on deadline day. I'm buzzing to be here and can't wait to start playing in front of the fans."

The Scot's sole appearance for Stoke came as a substitute in the FA Cup last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.