Durham-born Elliot Embleton has been directly involved in 21 goals in 92 appearances for Sunderland

League One side Derby County have signed midfielder Elliot Embleton on loan for the rest of the season from Championship club Sunderland.

Embleton, 24, won promotion from the third tier with Blackpool in 2020-21, and with the Black Cats a season later.

The former England youth international has been out since December 2022 with an ankle injury that required two operations.

Embleton expects to be fit when the Rams host Portsmouth on 16 September.

"I can't wait to get started and get some games in," the Sunderland academy graduate told Derby's website. external-link "Sunderland get similar numbers to Derby in terms of the fan base, so I know how big of a club this is.

"I'd like to think I can come here and handle the pressure. I'm attacking. I like to get goals and a few assists along the way and help the team as much as I can."

