Joe Tomlinson only played nine league games in two years with Peterborough

MK Dons have signed full-back Joe Tomlinson from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old is the League Two club's ninth transfer-window signing, but details of his contract at Stadium Mk have not been revealed.

Tomlinson has made four appearances for Posh this season, having spent part of the last two on loan at Swindon.

"I knew of the interest early on in the window and it's a move I've wanted to happen for a while," he said.

"(Boss) Graham (Alexander) is an experienced football person and I believe he will really help improve me as a player.

"That's the aim coming here - to get better and better as a player and help MK Dons win games and be successful."

