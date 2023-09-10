Jamie Reid fired home his - and Stevenage's - second goal against Carlisle

Stevenage boss Steve Evans insists he has "no interest in the top of League One" at this stage after his side failed to beat Carlisle.

With only two games played on Saturday because of the international break, a 2-2 draw was enough to put them a point above Bolton.

But Evans was unhappy with "two shambolic pieces of defending".

"We played very well but gave away two of the worst goals a team can concede," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

The Scot continued: "And a team deserving of nothing [Carlisle] gets a share of the spoils."

Stevenage have made a positive start to life back in the third tier of English football following last season's promotion with 14 points from seven games and only one defeat.

But Evans insisted his side have to be better after missing out on the chance to follow their 3-0 win at last season's League Two champions Leyton Orient with another three points.

"We will hurt - there's no positives from me being top of the league with people all round you with games in hand. I don't listen to that nonsense," he said.

"We were 1-0 up - if we get the second, we win here by as big a margin as we have won this season.

"We just need the second but we were a shambles giving away a goal and it gave the Carlisle lads some oxygen when they were struggling to find any, not just because of the heat but because of our performance."

Stevenage defender Carl Piergianni played part of the game with his head bandaged but Steve Evans said it was nothing worse than a cut under the chin

Jamie Reid scored both Stevenage goals but Evans was concerned about a "number of gilt-edged" chances Boro failed to take.

"I've got to take the hit for some of that," Reid told BBC Three Counties Radio. "Even though I scored two goals, I could have three or four. It's frustrating because I back myself to score more."

Asked it there was a belief in the squad that they could challenge at the top end of the table this season, he added: "I don't think any of the lads are talking about that, or looking at the league table."

Boro were thwarted by a familiar face in Carlisle keeper Jokull Andresson, who made a number of good saves, having previously had a loan spell at the Lamex Stadium last season.

"He's a great lad, a very enthusiastic lad and I'm pleased for him because he had a broken arm when he left us, but he's gone away and bounced back with a really good performance (against us)," Evans added.