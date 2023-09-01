Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

John-Kymani Gordon has played six EFL Trophy games for Crystal Palace's under-21 side

Cambridge United have signed forward John-Kymani Gordon on loan from Crystal Palace until January.

The 20-year-old has yet to play a senior game for his parent club, but made 17 appearances for Carlisle United during a loan spell last season.

He scored twice for the Cumbrians and played at Wembley in their League Two play-off final win over Stockport.

"I just want to get back playing and to build on last season," Gordon told the Cambridge website. external-link

He could be in line to make his U's debut in Monday's home game against Reading.

"Like many of our forwards, he can play in a number of positions and his qualities suit us perfectly," said head coach Mark Bonner.

"John-Kymani is fit and raring to go having been involved throughout pre-season and the start of the season with the first team at Crystal Palace."

