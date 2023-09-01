Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Jacob Wakeling signed a four-year contract at Swindon in September 2022 but has now moved up a division

League One side Peterborough United have signed Jacob Wakeling from League Two club Swindon Town on a three-year deal.

Wakeling, 21, was an EFL League Two player of the season nominee after joining the Robins from Leicester City in July 2022 and scoring eight goals.

"I am really excited," said the former West Bromwich Albion youth player.

"It has been a bit of a mad day as I was on the way to a coach stop-off with Swindon, but then the plans changed."

Posh manager Darren Ferguson called Wakeling a "real pest" and a "really good young player".

"We are excited about him," added Ferguson. "We feel he has a lot of potential and I am looking forward to working with him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.