Bayindir will compete with Andre Onana for the number one spot at Manchester United.

Manchester United have signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.3m.

The 25-year-old, who has five caps for his country, joins on a four-year contract.

Last season he was a key player for Fenerbahce as they won the Turkish Cup and finished second in the Super Lig.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," said Bayindir.

"I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

"I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon."

Bayindir's signing follows the exit of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who joined Crystal Palace on Thursday in a £20m deal.

Last season's number one David de Gea, who made 545 appearances for the club in total in a 12-year stint, also left the club after the two parties failed to agree a new contract.

Bayindir becomes the second goalkeeper to join United this summer after the signing of Cameroonian Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £47.2m.

He spent five seasons at Fenerbahce after joining from fellow Turkish side Ankaragucu in 2019, making 166 appearances and keeping 53 clean sheets.

"Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers," said football director John Murtough.

"Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond."

Bayindir becomes United's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea, striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, and Onana.