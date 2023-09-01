Close menu

Manchester United transfer news: Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir joins for £4.3m

Altay Bayindir alongside manager Erik ten Hag after signing for Manchester United.
Bayindir will compete with Andre Onana for the number one spot at Manchester United.

Manchester United have signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.3m.

The 25-year-old, who has five caps for his country, joins on a four-year contract.

Last season he was a key player for Fenerbahce as they won the Turkish Cup and finished second in the Super Lig.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," said Bayindir.

"I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

"I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon."

Bayindir's signing follows the exit of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who joined Crystal Palace on Thursday in a £20m deal.

Last season's number one David de Gea, who made 545 appearances for the club in total in a 12-year stint, also left the club after the two parties failed to agree a new contract.

Bayindir becomes the second goalkeeper to join United this summer after the signing of Cameroonian Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £47.2m.

He spent five seasons at Fenerbahce after joining from fellow Turkish side Ankaragucu in 2019, making 166 appearances and keeping 53 clean sheets.

"Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers," said football director John Murtough.

"Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond."

Bayindir becomes United's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea, striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, and Onana.

  • Comment posted by monthly-flow, today at 09:07

    That’s the final piece of the jigsaw we needed to mount a challenge on 6th place.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan Barron, today at 09:08

      Jonathan Barron replied:
      LOL We are a joke arent we :(

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 09:09

    Always a proud day to see my Football Manager players making bag in real life - vewy pwoud 🥲

    • Reply posted by Ace Ventura, today at 09:33

      Ace Ventura replied:
      It does doesn't it 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 09:18

    Not a bad pickup, given they have sold two backup keepers, both for more than they paid for this one, and he's also a full international.

  • Comment posted by U can talk, today at 09:17

    Good keeper for that price

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 09:19

      bensondog replied:
      could have got Ben Foster for nowt

  • Comment posted by Dinoscaramanga, today at 09:30

    Sound business. Sell a back up keeper who thinks he's better than he is for 20m, get a replacement with good experience for 5m. One of the few times I can remember Utd making a profit on a position!

    • Reply posted by Ace Ventura, today at 09:36

      Ace Ventura replied:
      I know....its weird feeling. I'm expecting something to go wrong, it is the glaziers after all lol

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 09:16

    Heaton is semi retired so this makes perfect sensem

  • Comment posted by bmdoherty, today at 09:25

    at last utd get a bargain.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 09:12

    He won 2 trophies last season. Must be decent. Good luck ro him.

    • Reply posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 09:43

      Funky Chunky Monkey replied:
      Do they now count as trophies Man U have won?

  • Comment posted by bensondog, today at 09:10

    when i saw the fee in the headline i thought it mean the WSL Man Utd had signed a keeper

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 09:43

    Just a response to some of the incredibly stupid comments I see here.
    De Gea & Henderson have left the club. Henderson was never going to be the No 1, he has been at Man Utd since he was 14 & never established himself. He needed to move on to progress his career.
    They needed to be replaced. They have been replaced. Onana & Altay are replacing them. Altay fee is a good deal for a No 2 keeper.

  • Comment posted by taylaw, today at 09:35

    Man Utd - openly mocking their fans since 2013

    • Reply posted by Oddsta, today at 09:51

      Oddsta replied:
      and beyond.....

  • Comment posted by bensondog, today at 09:14

    heard a whisper that Utd were in for a new keeper from Turkey..seems it wasnt (a) Donnarumma

    • Reply posted by hmmurdoch, today at 09:17

      hmmurdoch replied:
      In the voice of Andy Gray: Tickaboo son.

  • Comment posted by Carlos, today at 09:09

    Great keeper bargain aswell good to have to solid keepers

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 09:10

      Chubbs83 replied:
      This guy makes 1 - who’s the other?

  • Comment posted by time for tea, today at 09:47

    Utd will be sure to keep their hands on the league cup now with this signing fantastic news…

  • Comment posted by Brian Storey, today at 09:58

    Nice to see only a single digit to the left of the decimal place for a change. Looks like a sensible deal

  • Comment posted by Luke, today at 09:21

    so we get rid of the best keepers in the world and replace him with someone that fills me with no confidence at all and then spend time chasing a back up when we need strengthening in midfield???

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 09:25

      Andrew replied:
      You despair at what's going on at United at the moment, hard to know if every manager is useless, or just the board / glazers.

      We'll re-sign players who never play on huge wages, yet leave those who play every week leave. Shambles.

  • Comment posted by Jonathan Barron, today at 09:07

    so they choose to announce it on deadline day lolol the board must think that fans are thick..... you have announced this today to make it look like Man utd board are doing well on deadline day lolol..... SORT YOURSELVES OUT UTD GLAZERS GET THE FLIP OUT OF MY CLUB

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 09:11

      for11 replied:
      You mean the glazers that have handed managers a billion ????

  • Comment posted by Inconceivable, today at 09:06

    ah cool, a nothing Utd story to comment on, how refreshing.

  • Comment posted by Rayster north East, today at 09:48

    Maybe Maguire can go in goal, Southgate would still pick the bufoon.

  • Comment posted by gazzalee69, today at 09:57

    And still way behind the quality City have in Scott Carson

