Brighton have been drawn with Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in Group B of the 2023-24 Europa League.

The Seagulls finished sixth last season, securing European football for the first time in their 122-year history.

Liverpool will face LASK, Union St-Gilloise and Toulouse in Group E, while West Ham take on Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Backa Topola in Group A.

Rangers are with Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol in Group C.

Europa League group stage draw in full

Group A: WEST HAM, Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Backa Topola

Group B: Ajax, Marseille, BRIGHTON, AEK Athens

Group C: RANGERS, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol

Group D: Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Sturm Graz, Rakow

Group E: LIVERPOOL, LASK, Union St-Gilloise, Toulouse

Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos

Group G: Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette

Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde, BK Hacken

Brighton face two former European champions

Brighton's highest-ever Premier League finish last season means the Seagulls are rewarded with ties against two former European champions in Ajax and Marseille.

Ajax are four-time winners of the Champions League and won the Europa League's predecessor the Uefa Cup in 1992, while Marseille won the Champions League in 1993.

Their group is rounded out by Greek champions AEK Athens.

Liverpool, who feature in this season's Europa League after missing out on the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17, face last season's third-placed Austria side LASK, Belgium's third-place finishers Union St-Gilloise, and French cup winners Toulouse.

West Ham, who qualified for this season's Europa League after winning the Conference League last campaign, take on Greece's Olympiacos, Germany's Freiburg and Serbia's TSC Backa Topola.

And Rangers, who dropped to the Europa League after defeat by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off this week, face Spain's Real Betis, Czech Republic's Sparta Prague and Cypriot champions Aris Limassol.