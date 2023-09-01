Close menu

Wolves sign midfielder Tommy Doyle on loan from Manchester City

Wolves

Tommy Doyle
Doyle has been at Manchester City since the age of eight

Wolves have signed midfielder Tommy Doyle on a season-long loan from Manchester City with an option to buy for £4.3m.

The deal includes a 50% sell-on clause for City if the deal for the 21-year-old is made permanent.

Doyle spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

He previously spent time on loan during the 2021-22 campaign with Hamburg and Cardiff City.

Doyle was also part of the England squad which won the European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer.

"I've talked before about players coming here with the hunger to kick on again, and Tommy is another one of those," said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"He'll give us something different. He's a good age profile, a good character profile, but most importantly a good footballer. He ticks a lot of boxes for us."

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 11:41

    This is clearly all part of a package with MC which I’m cool with, he’s young and eager to learn, wouldn’t have got a look in at MC so let’s see how he does, apparently akin to Foden in potential which if true would be great, better to have younger home grown players than JUST foreign imports, a good blend is what we’re after for GON to shape & develop , let’s give him a go

  • Comment posted by Godfodder, today at 11:38

    Its an option to buy rather than obligation, so if all the experts on this HYS are right and he turns out not to be good enough at the end of the season Wolves can just say thanks but no thanks

  • Comment posted by TopBanana, today at 11:38

    Great signing at a great price. Jealous. Wanted Bournemouth to go in for him as we need someone to break up play and spray the ball.

    Watched him in a youth cup game a few years ago & he stood out as the best player on the pitch in a City team that had Garcia, Frimpong, Nmecha & Hardwood-Bellis. Completely dominant.

    Hope he progresses well for you lot.

  • Comment posted by Peter Lee , today at 11:33

    It's good for the kids to get sold on at least that gives them the chance to progress in a lesser team
    They would be wanting half there life in a big club to get noticed
    50% sell on can't be bad

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 11:14

    Feel sorry for youth players at City. Either sold or not given a chance. Foden will be next.

    • Reply posted by joecorrigansboots, today at 11:17

      joecorrigansboots replied:
      Hilarious
      You really know your football don’t you

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 11:05

    Forward planning for the championship

  • Comment posted by eeknowsit, today at 10:53

    Good signing to help Wolves out of the Championship next season.

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 11:06

      Just__Facts replied:
      Everton take note.

  • Comment posted by Ham Tylers Special Ammo, today at 10:49

    Haven’t seen much of this player, is he any good ?

    • Reply posted by MR77, today at 11:08

      MR77 replied:
      Always a steady signing on Football Manager

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 10:48

    A " Bueno " signing from The Wolves

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 10:46

    Pep never liked local kids. Always about the big money signings. Fraud coach

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 10:38

    Doyle is a snip @ 4 M compared to Palmer who's only played a handful of games. Sad that City are selling their homegrown talent.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 10:36

    Looks like he's a dead ball expert similar to Ward-Prowse. For this reason I think he goes straight into the team. Good signing.

    • Reply posted by sheffsteel, today at 10:44

      sheffsteel replied:
      Doyle is good at everything, good at taking corners too. He’s a brilliant all rounder but “good” makes him high Championship standard”. He needs to improve all aspects of his game slightly to move into Premier League levels. Young with a brilliant temperament, leadership and “willing to learn” attitude. Sheff Utd fans think he’s capable of being a solid PL midfielder but he’s not there yet.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 10:26

    Its a shame that City are moving him on ,most older City fans would have loved him to have become a first team regular

  • Comment posted by sheffsteel, today at 10:23

    Watched Doyle all season at Sheff Utd, he’s a consistent, really good all rounder, brilliant attitude and work rate, however he’s currently high Championship standard at numerous attributes. He was never going to be Man City level but if he improves slightly then he’s capable of being average PL standard. Would have loved him to return the Sheff Utd…good luck to him at Wolves.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 10:21

    Hoping City don't get that player refusing to play for Wolves, with or without him they'll struggle this season but I'd not want that playing alongside me. As for this signing, a misfit from City won't assist much......

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 10:30

      thelantern1212 replied:
      Wolves have been in the doldrums for a while now. They are going to need the wisdom of people such as yourself. Get in touch with their coaching staff.

