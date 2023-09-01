Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Doyle has been at Manchester City since the age of eight

Wolves have signed midfielder Tommy Doyle on a season-long loan from Manchester City with an option to buy for £4.3m.

The deal includes a 50% sell-on clause for City if the deal for the 21-year-old is made permanent.

Doyle spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

He previously spent time on loan during the 2021-22 campaign with Hamburg and Cardiff City.

Doyle was also part of the England squad which won the European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer.

"I've talked before about players coming here with the hunger to kick on again, and Tommy is another one of those," said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"He'll give us something different. He's a good age profile, a good character profile, but most importantly a good footballer. He ticks a lot of boxes for us."