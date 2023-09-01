Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool have signed midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in a deal worth about £34.3m (40m euros).

The 21-year-old Netherlands international has joined the Reds on a five-year contract.

Gravenberch has left Bayern having only signed for the club from Ajax last year for an initial £15.8m (18.5m euros).

"I'm very happy that the deal is done and I'm finally here. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world," Gravenberch told Liverpool's website. external-link

"Now we start fresh again, a new start, and I'm going to give my all for this club. [My ambitions are] to win prizes. To win prizes, play a lot and show them who we are and who I am."

Gravenberch, who has taken the number 38 shirt, is a player Liverpool have tracked for several seasons and the Reds see him as someone who can play in a number of different roles and systems in midfield.

He joins fellow midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in being signed by Liverpool this summer.

The Anfield side have been conducting a refresh of their midfield with the departures James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers being followed by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving the club to go to Saudi Arabian sides.

Gravenberch came through the Ajax academy and made his debut for the club in September 2018 against PSV Eindhoven.

In all, the box-to-box midfielder played 103 matches for the Dutch club, scoring 12 goals, before joining Bayern.

Last season, he started just three games in his 24 Bundesliga outings for Bayern, and made his one appearance this season as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Augsburg on Sunday.

He comes into his own in the opposition half - analysis

European football expert Rafa Honigstein on the BBC Radio 5 Live Euro Leagues podcast

I think it's a great move for Liverpool because they were in for Gravenberch the season before, but he went to Bayern.

I think he will be a better fit for the Liverpool system with three midfielders.

He comes into his own in the opposition half, he likes to dribble a bit. He needed to make that move because Thomas Tuchel made it clear that he did not see much of a future for Gravenberch.

More to follow.