Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group A
GeorgiaGeorgia1SpainSpain7

Georgia 1-7 Spain: Lamine Yamal becomes Spain's youngest player and goalscorer

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lamine Yamal challenges for possession in a Euro 2024 qualifier
Lamine Yamal has made four appearances for Barcelona this season

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal became the youngest player and goalscorer for the Spanish national team in a thumping Euro 2024 qualifying win against Georgia.

Yamal, aged 16 years and 57 days, came on for Dani Olmo just before half-time.

He got Spain's seventh in the 74th minute when fired in a cross.

Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick while a Solomon Kvirkvelia own goal and strikes from Olmo and Nico Williams completed the win.

Winger Yamal took the youngest-player record from Gavi, who was 17 years and 62 days old when he made his Spain debut in 2021.

It continues a stellar year for the youngster, who became the youngest player to feature in La Liga for Barcelona when he made his debut in April.

He has started Barcelona's last three games and was named man of the match after providing two assists in the 4-3 win at Villarreal last month.

Line-ups

Georgia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Mamardashvili
  • 2GocholeishviliSubstituted forSazonovat 77'minutes
  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 4KashiaBooked at 50mins
  • 16AzarovSubstituted forDvaliat 60'minutes
  • 11LobjanidzeSubstituted forDavitashviliat 45'minutes
  • 6AburjaniaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forChakvetadzeat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 23GagnidzeSubstituted forMekvabishviliat 45'minutes
  • 7KvaratskheliaBooked at 82mins
  • 10KiteishviliBooked at 60mins
  • 22Mikautadze

Substitutes

  • 1Loria
  • 3Kalandadze
  • 8Zivzivadze
  • 9Davitashvili
  • 13Mekvabishvili
  • 14Kochorashvili
  • 15Sazonov
  • 17Gugeshashvili
  • 18Mamuchashvili
  • 19Tsitaishvili
  • 20Chakvetadze
  • 21Dvali

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 20Carvajal Ramos
  • 5Le Normand
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Gayà
  • 9GaviBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMerinoat 58'minutes
  • 16RodriSubstituted forZubimendiat 72'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 8Ruiz
  • 10AsensioSubstituted forNico Williamsat 44'minutes
  • 7MorataSubstituted forJoseluat 72'minutes
  • 21OlmoSubstituted forYamalat 44'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga Revuelta
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 3Balde
  • 4P Torres
  • 6Merino
  • 11Nico Williams
  • 12Joselu
  • 13Raya
  • 15García
  • 17Baena
  • 19Yamal
  • 22Zubimendi
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away33
Shots on Target
Home2
Away12
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Georgia 1, Spain 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Georgia 1, Spain 7.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joselu (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Carvajal.

  5. Post update

    Nico Williams (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Saba Sazonov (Georgia).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robin Le Normand (Spain) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by José Gayà with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Solomon Kvirkvelia.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martín Zubimendi (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Merino with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Williams.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Guram Kashia.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Williams with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Nico Williams (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia).

  15. Post update

    Aymeric Laporte (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Saba Sazonov (Georgia).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by José Gayà.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Robin Le Normand (Spain).

  20. Post update

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 8th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland5500101915
2Spain320110376
3Norway411257-24
4Georgia4112411-74
5Cyprus400429-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France55001101115
2Netherlands32016426
3Greece42025506
4Republic of Ireland410345-13
5Gibraltar4004012-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001511412
2Ukraine32014406
3Italy21013213
4North Macedonia3102411-73
5Malta400419-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey531175210
2Croatia32105147
3Armenia42117527
4Wales411247-34
5Latvia400438-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep42207258
2Albania42116337
3Poland42026606
4Moldova412145-15
5Faroe Islands401329-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria431093610
2Belgium32107167
3Sweden31025503
4Estonia301226-41
5Azerbaijan3012210-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary431071610
2Serbia42116337
3Montenegro412134-15
4Lithuania402237-42
5Bulgaria402226-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland5401113812
2Denmark5311115610
3Slovenia531196310
4Kazakhstan53028539
5Northern Ireland510447-33
6San Marino5005017-170

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland4310123910
2Romania42206338
3Israel421156-17
4Belarus4103410-63
5Kosovo403134-13
6Andorra401337-41

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal54101401413
2Slovakia532051411
3Luxembourg531156-110
4Bos-Herze520347-36
5Iceland51048713
6Liechtenstein5005015-150
View full European Championship tables

Top Stories