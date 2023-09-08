Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lamine Yamal has made four appearances for Barcelona this season

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal became the youngest player and goalscorer for the Spanish national team in a thumping Euro 2024 qualifying win against Georgia.

Yamal, aged 16 years and 57 days, came on for Dani Olmo just before half-time.

He got Spain's seventh in the 74th minute when fired in a cross.

Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick while a Solomon Kvirkvelia own goal and strikes from Olmo and Nico Williams completed the win.

Winger Yamal took the youngest-player record from Gavi, who was 17 years and 62 days old when he made his Spain debut in 2021.

It continues a stellar year for the youngster, who became the youngest player to feature in La Liga for Barcelona when he made his debut in April.

He has started Barcelona's last three games and was named man of the match after providing two assists in the 4-3 win at Villarreal last month.