Match ends, Slovakia 0, Portugal 1.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes marked his birthday with a goal as Portugal beat Slovakia to make it five wins from five in Euro 2024 qualifying.
Fernandes, who turned 29 on Friday, struck just before half-time with a superb low finish into the far corner.
He almost got an assist when he set up Cristiano Ronaldo, but the veteran forward fired off target.
The win means Portugal are top of Group J with 15 points from a possible 15.
Slovakia are second in the standings on 10 points as they suffered defeat for the first time in qualifying.
Lukas Haraslin went closest for the hosts, hitting the post before Fernandes struck in the 43rd minute.
Line-ups
Slovakia
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dúbravka
- 2Pekarík
- 3Vavro
- 14Skriniar
- 16Hancko
- 19KuckaSubstituted forBénesat 75'minutes
- 22LobotkaSubstituted forHrosovskyat 83'minutes
- 8DudaBooked at 53mins
- 18SchranzBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSuslovat 63'minutes
- 10PolievkaSubstituted forBozeníkat 64'minutes
- 17HaraslínSubstituted forDurisat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Valjent
- 5Tomic
- 6Gyömbér
- 7Suslov
- 9Bozeník
- 11Bénes
- 12Rodák
- 13Hrosovsky
- 15De Marco
- 20Duris
- 21Bero
- 23Ravas
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Diogo Costa
- 19Dalot
- 3António Silva
- 4Rúben Dias
- 20CanceloSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 63'minutes
- 23VitinhaSubstituted forOtávioat 63'minutes
- 6João Palhinha
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 62mins
- 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forNetoat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 5Gomes
- 9Gonçalo Ramos
- 11João Félix
- 12Sá
- 13Danilo
- 14Inácio
- 15Ricardo Horta
- 16Otávio
- 18Neto
- 21Jota
- Referee:
- Glenn Nyberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Slovakia 0, Portugal 1.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Attempt blocked. László Bénes (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).
Post update
Róbert Bozeník (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Róbert Bozeník (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ondrej Duda.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by António Silva.
Post update
Attempt blocked. László Bénes (Slovakia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Róbert Bozeník.
Foul by António Silva (Portugal).
Post update
László Bénes (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).
Post update
Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Portugal).
Post update
Dávid Hancko (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Portugal. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Comments
