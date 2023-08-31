Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gylfi Sigurdsson played in the Premier League for Swansea, Tottenham and Everton

Former Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has returned to football on a one-year contract with Danish top-flight side Lyngby Boldklub.

The 33-year-old, who scored 67 goals in 318 Premier League appearances, has been a free agent since leaving Everton when his contract expired in 2022.

Lyngby are currently ninth out of 12 teams in the Danish Superliga.

"I hope that I can come in and contribute with a lot of experience and quality," said Sigurdsson.

"I know that there are a lot of young and talented players in the team, and I really want to learn from me so that we can lift ourselves up together."

After starting his career with Championship side Reading, Sigurdsson had spells with Hoffenheim, Tottenham and Swansea before joining Everton for a then club record of about £45m in 2017.