Dean Henderson: Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper from Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson during pre-season training
Henderson joined the Manchester United academy aged 14

Crystal Palace have signed England goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a five-year deal from Manchester United.

Palace have paid an undisclosed fee for the 26-year-old, who was a substitute during United's win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

He was on loan at Forest last season but they signed Matt Turner from Arsenal earlier this month.

"There's something being built here and I really want to be a part of it," said Henderson.

Henderson is Palace's third senior signing of the summer after Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma and Brazilian forward Matheus Franca.

"This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed," he added.

"I'm absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can't wait to get started."

Henderson has been with United since the age of 14 but never established himself as the team's first-choice keeper, going on loan spells to Stockport, Grimsby, Shrewsbury and Sheffield United, as well as Forest.

Another former Manchester United keeper, Sam Johnstone, has started the season in goal for Palace and the 30-year-old was named in the latest England squad on Thursday.

"Dean is a fantastic addition to our squad and goalkeeping unit," said Palace chairman Steve Parish. "We have been long-term admirers."

Manchester United signed Andre Onana to replace David de Gea as their first-choice keeper this summer and are set to buy Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir for £4.3m to replace Henderson as their back-up option.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 20:15

    Not a big fan of the lad but I am sure he will be in a better place than United.
    I fail to understand what this manager is doing. The team is in disarray. No balance and no direction. Where is this taking us?
    Football is dire and only where we are because of poor referees.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 20:14

    To quote Tommy Doc, the boys a legend in his own mind.

  • Comment posted by AndrewEastAnglia_2389, today at 20:13

    Not bad but I think he’s average.

  • Comment posted by Esperanza, today at 20:13

    I like Henderson. My main concern is the number of shots from distance he letsin. At the beginning oflast season Forest let in more distance shots than anyother team.

  • Comment posted by youallkissthefeetoftheliberals, today at 20:12

    A very bad apple, full of himself, the changing room and training will be a lot more harmonious with him gone

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 20:09

    Every single Palace match on Sky from now on he will be known as the former Utd player,it will never be the Palace keeper.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 20:08

    I notice ManU are buying a Turkey goalkeeper. That's 2 in one transfer window..

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 20:14

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Will need a second keeper when Onana is away for AFCON in the new year, now that he has unretired internationally.

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 20:07

    I’m not sure about him tbh, Forest clearly didn’t fancy him last season or this either. Can’t see him displacing Johnstone. Can understand Palace signing him but based on things he’s said, I can’t see him happy being number 2.

    • Reply posted by Esperanza, today at 20:11

      Esperanza replied:
      I think he's still recovering from a thigh injury. Forest wanted him but were worried about the injury (I think)

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 20:05

    What a good signing for Palace. He is never going to replace onana.

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 20:04

    Johnstones is a much better goalkeeper, it's a strange decision.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:11

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I am sure CP did their research before proceeding.

  • Comment posted by AGEast Anglia23, today at 20:04

    He’s only a average goalkeeper nothing special.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 20:02

    Palace have got themselves a very good keeper. Great move by Palace.

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 20:05

      GunnerStorm replied:
      they already have a terrific gk

  • Comment posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 20:01

    Great signing for Palace. Henderson was far toooooo good for the Mancs.

  • Comment posted by i am he, today at 20:00

    Cheers and, good luck, Dean 👍🏼

    ANNOUNCE AMRABAT!!

  • Comment posted by Redburn, today at 20:00

    Best of luck to the lad, disappointed it didn't work out for him.

  • Comment posted by gotta-laugh, today at 20:00

    that is a good move for Palace........I'd be quite happy to bet he lets in less goals than Onana

    • Reply posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 20:13

      wordsofwisdom replied:
      Me too! You don't let many in sat on the bench.

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 19:58

    Finally, Good riddance!

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 19:58

    This is good stuff. Clearing all the deadwood. It’s time for Maguire to do 1 as well. Also Mctominay and Martial too. Bring in another keeper and Amrabat as well.

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 20:06

      GunnerStorm replied:
      Utd Loan deal for Regulon though 😂

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 19:58

    Seems a strange move for Henderson, why not move somewhere to be first choice.

  • Comment posted by Sheiling, today at 19:57

    Mistake selling Henderson. He is PL proven and you can't have a semi-retired number 2 goalkeeper in the Premier League (Tom Heaton) This isn't the Eredivisie!

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 20:00

      Neutral fan replied:
      Club lost all faith in him after that interview so the correct decision..

