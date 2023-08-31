Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch has 11 caps for the Netherlands

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth 40m euros (£34.3m) to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old Netherlands international joined the German champions from Ajax last summer but has struggled for first-team football.

Gravenberch has made just one substitute appearance this season.

Liverpool have been linked with him for much of the summer and will now aim to conclude a deal before Friday's transfer deadline.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo this summer in a refresh of their midfield.

Key midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left Anfield to join Saudi Arabian clubs, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also departed on free transfers.

Gravenberch came through the Ajax academy and made his debut for the club in September 2018 against PSV Eindhoven.

In all, the box-to-box midfielder played 103 matches for the Dutch club, scoring 12 goals, before joining Bayern for an initial 18.5m euros.

Last season he started just three games in his 24 Bundesliga outings for Bayern, and made his one appearance this season as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Augsburg on Sunday.